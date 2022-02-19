CBI arrests Delhi municipal councillor in alleged bribery case

New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested East Delhi Municipal Corporation councillor Geeta Rawat and a private person in an alleged bribery case.



A case was registered on complaint against Municipal Councilor, Ward 10-E, East Delhi Municipal Council (EDMC), Delhi and an unknown person on the allegations of demanding a bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant for extending him favour to lay roof of his building in an unhindered manner.

"Accordingly, CBI laid a trap. The Complainant on the specific directions of accused handed over the bribe amount of Rs 20,000 to a Vendor (operating near office of the said Councilor) and the same was recovered from him. Both the accused were caught. Searches are being conducted at the premises of the accused," read the CBI release.

Both the arrested accused will be produced before the Competent Court at Delhi. (ANI)

