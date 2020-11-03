CBI arrests Deputy Commissioner of Customs, exporter in case related to forging of documents

New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): The CBI on Monday arrested a Deputy Commissioner of the Customs and an exporter in connection with a case of alleged forgery in export-related documents to "obtain huge amount of duty drawback against false export of gaskets to Bangladesh in 2014 in the name of fictitious firms".

A CBI release said that the arrests were made in the case registered by the agency in 2017.

"The Central Bureau of Investigation has today arrested a Dy. Commissioner of Customs and an exporter in an on-going investigation of a case. CBI had registered a case on in December 2017 on a complaint received from Customs and Central Excise, Kolkata on the allegations that the said accused in connivance with other accused had forged export-related documents, used those documents as genuine and obtained a huge amount of duty drawback against false export of Gaskets to Bangladesh in 2014 in the name of fictitious firms," the release said.



In another case, CBI on Monday arrested a Superintendent of Customs and a private person in an on-going investigation of a case registered earlier "on the allegations of exporting and attempting to export a total 240 MTs of red sanders, a prohibited item valued Rs 100 crore (approx.) through NS Dock, Kolkata Port in 2016."

The release said that the CBI had registered the case in December 2017 on a complaint received from the Customs and Central Excise, Kolkata.

All the arrested accused will be produced on Tuesday before the competent court in Kolkata. (ANI)

