CBI arrests former Assam CM Hiteshwar Saikia's son in loan scam

By Saurabh Trivedi

New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation on Sunday arrested former Assam Chief Minister late Hiteshwar Saikia's son Ashok Saikia in an alleged loan scam.

Ashok Saikia was arrested from Guwahati after the local court issued a non-bailable warrant against him.



He will be produced in court on Monday.

The case pertains to a loan taken from Assam Cooperative and Agriculture Development Bank.

An FIR against him was registered in 1998 and the CBI took over the probe three years later and later chargesheet was filled in the case. (ANI)

