CBI arrests former Noida Authority engineer Yadav Singh in corruption case

New Delhi [India], Feb 10 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested Yadav Singh, former engineer of Noida Authority in connection with alleged Noida corruption case.

In July 2019, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had attached properties worth Rs 89 lakhs belonging to former Noida Authority engineer Yadav Singh and family in an alleged disproportionate assets and money laundering case.

"The properties including one residential and commercial property each, one agricultural land and bank balances have been attached under the provision of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)," the ED said in a press conference.

Investigation under the PMLA, 2002 was initiated on the basis of an FIR registered by the CBI against Singh, the then Chief Engineer, and his associates. (ANI)

