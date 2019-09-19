CBI arrests former secretary of Odisha Cricket Association in chit fund case

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested former honorary secretary of Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) Asirbad Behera and representative of Hotel Solan Inn, Kamalakanta Das in connection with an alleged chit fund scam case.

The duo was arrested by the agency from their residential premises at Bhubaneswar and Cuttack in Odisha. Following their arrest, they were produced before the court of Special Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) here.

The investigating agency arrested them after the court issued a non-bailable warrant (NWB) against them on September 17 in pursuant to a supplementary charge sheet filed by the agency.

The supplementary charge sheet was filed against Behera, Das, OCA and Sambit Kumar Khuntia on August 27, 2018, under the relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC), Prize Chits and Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act, 1978.

Taking cognizance of the supplementary charge sheet, the court had ordered the arrest of both Behera and Das.

Khuntia, whose name was also mentioned in the supplementary charge sheet, was in November 2016 granted bail by the High Court following his arrest. (ANI)

