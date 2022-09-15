CBI arrests former West Bengal Board President in SSC scam case

New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested the former president of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, Kalyanmoy Ganguly, for his alleged involvement in the School Service Commission (SSC) scam case.

"It was alleged that the accused extended undue advantage and in conspiracy with others had facilitated illegal appointment to the undeserving and unlisted candidates to the post of Group-C staffs in various schools across the State of West Bengal," read a statement by CBI.

CBI registered the instant case in May this year.

The arrested accused has been taken to SSKM Hospital for a mandatory medical check-up and will be produced on Friday before the Court of Special Judge of CBI Court in the Alipore district of Kolkata.

On Thursday, CBI conducted searches at six locations in Delhi and Kolkata at the premises of a software company in connection with the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) scam.



Earlier on September 1, West Bengal Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari said that Partha Chatterjee and his close associate should be punished "severely" in response to their extended judicial custody.

In a veiled attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Adhikari told ANI that Partha Chatterjee took a bribe of Rs 800-1000 crore under the influence of Banerjee.

"These people should be punished severely. A special trial should be conducted... under the influence of Mamata Banerjee, Partha Chatterjee took a bribe of Rs 800-1000 Cr and destroyed the dreams of unemployed youth," he said.

"It is shameful that the poor don't have a place to live and politicians are purchasing apartments to hide their illicit funds. The corrupt individuals should be punished according to the law," he added further.

In response to Banerjee referring to him as "Gaddar", Adhikari stated that everyone knows who "Gaddar" is or not. She should introspect herself first.

"The outcome of the Nandigram election speaks for itself, people are aware of who is 'Gaddar' and who is not. People have answered this, so I won't say much more," he added.

A special court in Kolkata had extended the judicial custody of former West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee and his close associate, Arpita Mukherjee, till September 14 in connection with the School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment scam case. (ANI)

