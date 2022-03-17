CBI arrests Jamia professor, 2 others in bribery case

New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested three people including a professor of Jamia Milia Islamia University (JMI) in an alleged case of bribery.

A case was registered against the accused Professor and two employees of a private company based at Okhla in the national capital on the allegations that the said Professor in conspiracy with the representatives of different private builders, architect, middleman, was indulging in different activities for issuing structural stability certificates for the projects after taking bribe, CBI said.



"The investigating agency laid a trap and caught the three aforementioned accused while accepting and giving a bribe of Rs one lakh," added the CBI in the release.

CBI said that after searches Rs 1.19 crore in bank deposit and around Rs 20 lakh in cash was found from the residence of the accused professor.

The arrested accused will be produced before the designated court at Delhi, the probe agency said. (ANI)

