CBI arrests Junior Engineer of MCD, another person in bribery case

New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Junior Engineer of Ward -23, Civil Lines Zone, North Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and a private person in an alleged bribery case of Rs. 50,000.

CBI had registered a case against the accused on a complaint. It was alleged that the Junior Engineer demanded an illegal gratification of Rs. 600 per square yard for allowing construction of an additional concrete slab on the second floor of complainant's house, the central investigating agency said in a statement.

It was also alleged that the accused later negotiated the bribe of Rs 500 per square yard for 100 square yards.

The agency informed that it laid a trap and caught the private person while accepting a bribe of Rs. 50,000 on behalf of said Junior Engineer.

The JE was arrested subsequently. Searches were conducted at the office and residential premises of accused in Delhi which led to the recovery of incriminating documents.

Both the arrested accused were produced before the Competent Court at Delhi and remanded to Judicial Custody. (ANI)

