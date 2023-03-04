CBI arrests man wanted in rigging of Joint Entrance Examination case

New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday arrested an accused, who was wanted in the rigging of JEE(Main)-2021 examination case.

The arrested accused have been identified as Vinay Dahiya.

The CBI, in a statement, said that the accused was absconding and was wanted in an ongoing investigation of a case related to the alleged rigging of JEE(Main)-2021 examination by the private coaching centres.



During the investigation, it was found that different modus operandi were used, including the alleged leaking of paper a day before the examination, offering remote access to online examination centres to paid solvers and supplying chits pertaining to answers to the candidates during the examination.

The accused who was absconding since last year was apprehended from his hideouts in Haryana's Gurgaon.

The arrested accused was produced before the magistrate in Rouse Avenue District court in New Delhi and was remanded to five days of police custody. (ANI)

