CBI arrests MHA official for offering Rs 16 lakh bribe

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): The Central Bureau of India (CBI) on Thursday arrested Dheeraj Kumar Singh, a Section Officer (SO) in the Ministry of Home Affairs for offering a bribe of Rs 16 lakh to an officer of the investigating agency.

"A complaint was received by a CBI officer alleging that Dheeraj Kumar Singh and another accomplice Dinesh Chand Gupta had offered him a bribe of Rs 2 crore in lieu of his help in settling a PE (preliminary enquiry) which is underway with the CBI. PE is against a private company. The CBI laid a trap after which they were arrested while giving Rs 16 lakh to the complainant," said the CBI in an official release.

The CBI has also recovered some documents while conducting searches at their residences. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

