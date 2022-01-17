CBI arrests Patwari in Jammu for taking bribe

New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested a Patwari in Jammu in an alleged bribery case.

The arrested accused has been identified as Ashok Kumar, Patwari, who was posted in Patwar Halqa Jassore of Tehsil RS Pura in the Jammu district.



A senior CBI official informed that a case was registered based on complaint against the accused on the allegations of demanding a bribe of Rs 50,000 from the complainant for issuing fard (A document that indicates proof of a property's ownership) in respect of land owned by his father. It was further alleged that the bribe was negotiated at Rs 35,000.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 35,000 from the complainant.

Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused. The accused was produced before the Court of Special Judge, CBI Cases, Jammu and was remanded to Judicial Custody. (ANI)

