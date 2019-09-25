The Central Bureau of Investigation
The Central Bureau of Investigation

CBI arrests PESO official on graft charge

ANI | Updated: Sep 25, 2019 01:22 IST

Mangalore (Karnataka) [India], Sept 25 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday arrested the deputy chief controller of, Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) in Karnataka's Mangalore for accepting a bribe of Rs 50, 000.
The person from whom the PESO official accepted the bribe was also arrested by the investigating agency.
According to the agency, a case has been registered against the deputy chief controller under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act on the allegations that he demanded the gratification for submitting the inspection reports to PESO headquarters for issuance and renewal of licenses of a Karnataka-based company.
The agency laid the trap and caught the duo while exchanging the money. Cash worth Rs 16 lakh and several incriminating documents were also recovered during the searches conducted at the residential and official premises of the official. (ANI)

