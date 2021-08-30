CBI arrests policeman for taking bribe in J-K's Kathua

New Delhi [India], August 30 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested an Assistant Sub Inspector from Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 5,000 from a truck owner, as per a press release on Monday.



According to the CBI, the policeman had seized a cattle-laden truck in March 2021 and demanded a bribe of Rs 5,000 for not filing a charge sheet. However, the policeman registered an FIR in the case. Later, the truck owner filed a complaint with CBI.

Based on the complaint, the CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while accepting the bribe of Rs 5,000.

Later, searches were conducted at the office and residential premises of the policeman in Kathua. (ANI)

