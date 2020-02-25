CBI arrests private person in case related to irregularities in issuance of arms licenses in J-K

New Delhi [India], Feb 25 (ANI): Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a private person on the allegations of working as a conduit of gun dealers and officials of various districts of Jammu and Kashmir during the years 2012 to 2016.

He was produced before the court in Srinagar and was remanded to 10 days of police custody on Tuesday.

The CBI had registered a case on the consent of the J-K government and further notification from the government of India and taken over the investigation on May 17, 2018.

Earlier the case was registered at Police Station Vigilance Organisation Kashmir (VOK).

"During the period 2012 to 2016, the Deputy Commissioners of various districts of J-K including district Kupwara had fraudulently and illegally issued bulk arms licenses in lieu of monetary consideration," states a press note.

Further investigation is on. (ANI)

