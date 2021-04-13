CBI arrests regional passport official in Jammu in bribery case

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 13 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday arrested a regional passport officer in Jammu in a bribery case.

In a media release, the CBI informed about the arrest of a senior passport assistant who was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 4,000.

The accused has been identified as Adarsh Kumar, who was caught red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe in a trap laid out by the agency. Searches were conducted at the residential premises of the accused in Jammu and Lucknow.



According to the CBI release, the case was registered on a complaint alleging that Kumar has demanded a bribe for the issuance of the passport of the complainant. It was alleged that the complainant had applied for issuance of a passport in January last year and contacted the regional passport office.

It was further alleged that the complainant was informed that an FIR has been registered against him and due to this, issuance of passport was pending. The complainant further informed that he has been acquitted in the said FIR.

Thereafter, the complainant visited the passport office and met the senior passport assistant. The accused allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 5000 for issuing a passport and agreed to accept Rs 4000 after negotiation. (ANI)

