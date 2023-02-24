CBI arrests senior railway employee in bribery case in Bihar

New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday arrested a Chief Controller (Operating) of East Central Railway from Hajipur in Bihar for demanding a bribe.

The accused has been identified as Abhay Kumar. He was posted as Chief Controller (Operating) at East Central Railway in Hajipur



A case was registered against Chief Controller(Operating), East Central Railway, Hajipur on the allegations of demanding a bribe of Rs 3 lakh for arranging the selection of the Complainant's son in railway as a peon using his contacts.

CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while accepting an undue advantage of Rs.50,000 from the Complainant. Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused.

The arrested accused will be produced before the Designated Court. (ANI)

