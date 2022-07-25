West Bengal post poll violence : CBI arrests seven accused in murder case

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested seven accused in an ongoing investigation in a case related to the death of Sridhar Das in Bengal.

The arrested accused have been identified as Pranab Barkait, Pritam Roy Sarkar (arrested from Kolkata), Ratan Roy Sarkar, Liton Shil, Liton Bhaumik, Nakul Roy Sarkar and Biswajit Barman alias Biswa (arrested from Jaipur).

In the statement, CBI stated that they had registered a case in compliance with orders dated August 19, 2021, of High Court Calcutta pertaining to Post Poll violence in West Bengal and taken over the investigation of a case earlier registered at Police Station Dinhata, Cooch Behar (West Bengal).

It was alleged that on May 4, 2021, at about 02:00 PM Sridhar Das was mercilessly beaten with a stick, bat, and iron rods by an unknown accused person. It was further alleged that when the wife of the victim came to rescue her husband, she was also mercilessly beaten by the accused. After the incident, Sridhar Das was admitted in Dinhata Hospital and later to other hospitals/nursing homes in Cooch Behar and died during treatment on June 21, 2021.

After sustained efforts during the investigation, CBI identified, traced and arrested seven accused from Cooch Behar, Jaipur and Kolkata who were allegedly involved in the death of the deceased.

Searches were conducted around 8 locations in Cooch Behar, (West Bengal) which led to the recovery of incriminating documents & articles.

The arrested accused were produced before the Competent Court and remanded to police custody. (ANI)