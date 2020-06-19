CBI arrests SHO, two constables of Delhi Police in bribery case

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): The Anti Corruption Bureau of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested the Station House Officer (SHO) and two constables of Vijay Vihar police station in Rohini district in connection with an alleged bribery case, sources said on Thursday.

According to sources in the CBI, the arrested persons have been identified as SHO SS Chahal and two constables -- Badri and Jitender.

"Anti Corruption Bureau (a unit of CBI) arrested SS Chahal, SHO of Vijay Vihar (Rohini District) and two constables Badri and Jitender, in connection with a bribery case. They have been caught with Rs 2 lakhs," the sources said.

A team of the probe agency had on Wednesday conducted a raid at the Vijay Vihar police station. (ANI)

