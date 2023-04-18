CBI arrests Superintendent of Customs department at Kolkata port in bribery case

New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday arrested a Superintendent of Customs department at Kolkata port in a bribery case.

The arrested accused has been identified as Pawan Kumar, a Superintendent of Customs department, Kolkata Port in Khidirpur of Kolkata, West Bengal.

A case was registered against a Superintendent of Customs, Kolkata Port, Khidirpur, Kolkata on a complaint. It was alleged that the accused had initially demanded illegal gratification of Rs three lakh from the complainant through a Customs House Agent (CHA) for releasing the consignment of the complainant's firm, which was imported from China.



"The accused reduced the bribe to Rs one lakh and finally agreed to accept the amount of Rs fifty thousand for releasing the consignment after meeting with complainant," the central agency said.

It was also alleged that the penalty (detention charges) of the said consignment had been accruing since January, this year and this amount increased to around Rs three lakh.

CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting illegal gratification of Rs.50,000 from the complainant.

Searches were conducted at two places including in West Bengal, Bihar at the premises of the accused.

The arrested accused will be produced in the Court of Special Judge, Alipore in West Bengal. (ANI)

