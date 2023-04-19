CBI arrests three employees of Kamptee Cantonment Board in bribe for jobs case

New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday arrested three persons employed with Kamptee Cantonment Board (KCB) in Nagpur in a bribery case related to recruitment.

The arrested accused have been identified as Deep Ramesh Saktel, Safai Karmachari; Chandrashekhar Kuwarlal Chidhalore, the candidate selected for the post of Mali; Sheetal Ramteke, Nursery Teacher on a contract basis. They all were employed by Kamptee Cantonment Board

The other accused who have been named in the FIR have been identified as Deep Ramesh Saktel, Safai Karmachari; Chandrashekhar Krishnaji Lanjewar, Ex-Vice President; Chandrashekhar Kuwarlal Chidhalore, candidate (selected for the post of Mali) and unidentified officials of Kamptee Cantonment Board, Nagpur.

A case was registered against a Safai Karmachari, Kamptee Cantonment Board, Nagpur; former Vice President, Kamptee Cantonment Board, Nagpur; a candidate (selected for the post of Mali) and unidentified officials of Kamptee Cantonment Board, Nagpur on the allegations that the public servants of Kamptee Cantonment Board (KCB) in connivance with the private persons (touts) were running a racket of recruitment wherein they were approaching the candidates and assuring them of employment in the recruitment for the post of Assistant Teacher, Mali and Safai Karamchari, in lieu of huge bribe.

It was further alleged that the former Vice President (ex-elected Ward Member) had been regularly contacting the said Safai Karmachari of the KCB for approaching the eligible candidates whose names appeared in the list published by the Kamptee Cantonment Board for the post of Assistant Teacher, Mali and Safai Karamchari.



The said Safai Karmachari contacted a candidate who had appeared for the post of Mali and assured him of his selection.

It was also alleged that the candidate after selection to the post of Mali in KCB paid an amount of Rs. 50,000 initially to said Safai Karamchari and discussed with him the remaining payment and agreed to pay Rs.11.50 lakh.

CBI laid a trap and caught the said Safai Karmachari while accepting the bribe of Rs. 2 lakh as the first instalment out of a total bribe of Rs. 11,50,000 on behalf of former-Vice President, Kamptee Cantonment Board and other officials of Kamptee Cantonment Board, Nagpur. The candidate (bribe giver) was also caught.

During the investigation, the role of a Nursery Teacher working on a contract basis in KCB School, Nagpur (also a close associate of said former-Vice President, Kamptee Cantonment Board) came to light and she was also caught.

Searches were conducted at the official and residential premises of the accused and others which led to the recovery of incriminating documents.

All three arrested accused were produced today before the court of Special Judge, CBI Cases, Nagpur and were remanded to police custody till April 21. (ANI)

