CBI arrests TMC leader Raju Sahani in chit fund case

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 2 (ANI): Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested Trinamool Congress (TMC) Leader and Halisahar Municipality Chairman Raju Sahani in a chit fund case, informed CBI sources.

The source claimed that cash worth Rs 80 lakh was recovered from a flat in a luxury residence in Newton which was being looked into.

"A bank account in Thailand has also been traced. Documents of Property worth Rs 2.75 crores found and country made firearm and dozen live cartridges were also recovered," said sources in the probe agency adding that investigations were on.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)