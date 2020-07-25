CBI arrests two bank officials for bribery in Madhya Pradesh

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two officials of a bank in Narsinghpur district of Madhya Pradesh in connection with an alleged bribery case, officials said on Saturday.

According to the CBI, the two have been arrested under Section 7 (public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration) of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A case was registered against a manager (Agriculture) and an officer, both working in the Gotegaon branch of the Central Bank of India in Narsinghpur for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a depositor for enhancing their cash credit limit.

"It was further alleged that after negotiations, the accused reduced the bribe amount to the tune of Rs 20,000 and directed the complainant to hand over the amount to a private person," the probe agency said in a statement.

"CBI laid a trap and caught the said private person while accepting the bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant. Both the bank officials have also been arrested," it added.

Officials said that searches were also conducted at five places in the premises of accused at Gotegaon in connection with the case. The arrested persons will be presented before a special court in Jabalpur today. (ANI)

