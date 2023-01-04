CBI arrests two employees of Chandigarh-based insurance company in bribery case

New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday arrested an insurance surveyor and a regional manager of Chandigarh-based finance and insurance company-The New India Assurance, in connection with a bribery case.

The arrested accused have been identified as N S Sidhu, an Insurance Surveyor and J K Mittal, Regional Manager. They were employed with the company in Chandigarh.

CBI said that a case was registered against the Insurance Surveyor of the finance company on the allegations of demanding a bribe of Rs. 12 lakhs from the complainant for getting the insurance claim of his factory released early and to prevent filing an appeal in a higher court, by his close officer (a Regional Manager of New India Assurance Company, Chandigarh).



The agency further alleged that the factory of the complainant had caught fire in 2010.

CBI laid a trap and caught the Surveyor while accepting a bribe of Rs. 5 lakhs from the complainant as the first installment on behalf of said Regional Manager. The said Regional Manager was also caught later.

Searches are being conducted at the premises of both accused at Chandigarh and Panchkula which have so far led to the recovery of some documents related to investment and lockers keys, the agency said.

CBI said both the arrested accused would be produced before the Special Judge, in Shimla on Thursday. (ANI)

