CBI arrests two MCD officials for taking bribe
ANI | Updated: Nov 21, 2019 20:21 IST
<p>New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (<a href="/search?query=CBI">CBI</a>) on Thursday <a href="/search?query=arrest">arrest</a>ed two officials of the <a href="/search?query=North Municipal Corporation of Delhi">North Municipal Corporation of Delhi</a> (MCD) on the charges of taking <a href="/search?query=bribe">bribe</a>s to de-seal a plywood factory here. <br />According to the officials, the accused have been identified as Balraj, Assistant Commissioner, and Manoj, Upper division clerk, of the North MCD. <br />Adding that they demanded Rs 2 lakh for de-sealing the factory from the complainant, the agency said that both Balraj and Manoj were <a href="/search?query=arrest">arrest</a>ed for accepting a <a href="/search?query=bribe">bribe</a> of Rs 75,000 as they settled down for this amount. <br />They were produced before the court and sent to judicial custody. (ANI)<br /></p>