CBI arrests two Railway officers in separate bribery cases in Mysore

Mysore (Karnataka) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): An Office Superintendent working in the South Western Railway of the Mysore division was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000 from a complainant's relative, the first installment of a larger bribe.

As per a CBI statement, a complaint was filed against the Officer Superintendent on the allegations of the demand for Rs 1 lakh from the complainant for his job in the Railways.

"The CBI laid a trap and the accused was caught while accepting a bribe of Rs. 25,000 as a first installment from the relative of the complainant. Searches are being conducted today at the residential and official premises of the accused at Mysore. A case was registered under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act thereafter," the statement said.

In a similar case, the CBI also arrested a clerk working in the office of Senior Divisional Security Commissioner, RPF, in Mumbai for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 17,000 from the complainant.

" The CBI registered a case against the said clerk on the allegations of the demand of a bribe of Rs. 17,000 for processing the pension papers of the complainant and the release of his retirement benefits. The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs. 17,000 from the complainant. Searches are being conducted at the premises of accused," the statement said.

Both the accused will be produced before the court. (ANI)

