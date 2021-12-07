CBI arrests two RPF personnel from UP's Barabanki in bribery case

Barabanki (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 7 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested two Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel on Monday from Barabanki in a bribery case.

The arrested personnel include an Inspector and a Head Constable of RPF both working in Railway Protection Force, Northern Railways (NR), Barabanki. Both the accused allegedly demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 63,000 from the complainant. A case was registered against the accused.

According to CBI, the complainant alleged that the Inspector, RPF, Barabanki through his subordinate staff demanded a bribe at the rate of Rs 3,000 per full rake and Rs 1500 per half rake on unloading of rakes related his work of unloading fertilizer, cement rakes etc. at the Railway Mal Godown, NR, Barabanki.



It was further alleged that the accused threatened the complainant to book him in fake case and would not allow him to work at said Mal godown, if he did not pay the bribe.

The complainant mentioned that he had unloaded a total of 23 rakes (which included 19 full and 4 half) in the month of November 2021 and the accused demanded a bribe of Rs 63,000. It was also alleged that in addition Rs 500 per rake was demanded by the other accused.

CBI laid a trap and caught the accused while demanding and accepting the bribe of Rs 63,000 from the complainant. Searches were conducted at the premises of both the accused including at Barabanki. Cash amounting to Rs 5.46 lakh (approx) and incriminating documents were recovered from the premises of Inspector, RPF.

Both the arrested accused were produced before the Court and remanded to judicial custody. (ANI)

