CBI arrests WAPCOS former CMD Rajinder Gupta, son in disproportionate asset case

New Delhi [India], May 3 (ANI): Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested the former Chairman and Managing Director of WAPCOS Rajinder Kumar Gupta and his son Gaurav for the alleged possession of disproportionate assets.



The CBI conducted raids at 19 locations across Delhi, Gurgaon, Chandigarh, Sonepat, and Ghaziabad at the premises of the accused and found over Rs 38 crore cash from their premises.

"A case has been registered against former CMD, Water and Power Consultancy Services (India) Limited (WAPCOS, a Govt of India Undertaking under Ministry of Jal Shakti) and his family members on the allegations that the accused during the tenure from April 1, 2011, to March 31, 2019, had possessed disproportionate assets way beyond his known sources of income," a CBI official said.

Further information is awaited.


