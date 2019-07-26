CBI asks Derek O'Brien to join investigation in chit fund case

New Delhi (India), July 26 (ANI): Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday has summoned Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP, Derek O'Brien to join ongoing investigation in one of the chit fund case, CBI official told ANI.

CBI on Monday conducted searches at 11 different places in West Bengal, Bihar, Tripura, and Delhi as part of its ongoing probe into a chit fund case.

The searches were carried out in the district of North 24 Parganas in West Bengal, Patna, and Agartala besides Delhi. During the searches, CBI claimed to have seized incriminating documents.

While Derek O' Brien implicitly said that he has been served notice by CBI because Trinamool Congress is opposing amendments to RTI Act in Rajya Sabha.

"JagoBangla is Trinamool's official newspaper. Publisher: Derek O'Brien. Editor Subrata Bakshi was summoned by CBI a months ago to seek clarifications. Now, publisher served notice at 2 pm July 25. Trinamool Motion in RS to oppose amendments to RTI Act started at 2 pm July 25," he tweeted. (ANI)

