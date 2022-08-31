CBI booked former member of CAT in disproportionate assets case

New Delhi [India], August 31 (ANI): Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday registered a case of disproportionate assets against a former member of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) and Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) and his wife.

According to the document accessed by ANI, a Preliminary Enquiry into the matter was registered in 2019 against Jog Singh, the then Member, Central Administrative Tribunal and subsequently the then member Securities Appellate Tribunal on the allegation that Singh while functioning as Member of Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) at Mumbai during 2013-2018 has acquired immovable assets in his name and in the name of wife Shukla Singh and daughter, which are disproportionate to their known sources of income and thus Jog Singh has prima facie committed gross misconduct by accumulating huge properties in his name and in the name of his family members which are disproportionate to their source of income.

The allegations were verified and during the enquiry, it was revealed that during the period from 2006 to 2018, Jog Singh has accumulated movable and immovable assets in his name and in the names of his family members, which are disproportionate to his known sources of income. In 2006, he had joined Central Administrative Tribunal, Bombay Bench as Member (Judicial), and relinquished the charge in 2011 after completing tenure of five years. He was again appointed for the second term as Member (Judicial), Central Administrative Tribunal in 201, wherein he remained posted at Mumbai Bench, Ahmedabad Bench and Principal Bench, New Delhi. He relinquished the charge of the office of Judicial Member, CAT, Principal Bench, New Delhi in 2013.



Subsequently, he was appointed as Member, Securities Appellate Tribunal in 2013 and relinquished the charge of the same in 2018 after completing tenure of five years.

The enquiry further discloses that during the period from 2006 to 2018, he has acquired assets in the form of immovable properties, movable properties. He was found in possession of disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs. 4,44,15,323 (164.60 per cent) more than his source of income.

Further, there are cash deposits of more than Rs 29.68 lakhs in the account of Smt. Shukla Singh during the check period for which there is no proof of income. (ANI)

