CBI books businessman, Kolkata Police for scandalising judiciary, EDs

New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a case against businessman Amit Agrawal and unknown officials of the Kolkata Police for allegedly scandalizing the judiciary, Enforcement Directorate and other government officials on Thursday.

The agency said the High Court directed CBI to conduct a Preliminary Enquiry into the conduct of the petitioner into scandalizing the judiciary, ED officials and other Govt. officials particularly considering the Hare Street Police Station case registered on July 31, 2022.

Searches were conducted on Thursday at different locations/premises including at Jharkhand and Kolkata.

Enquiry revealed that on 10 October 2021, a PIL was filed by Shiv Shankar Sharma through advocate Rajeev Kumar before the High Court of Jharkhand at Ranchi, wherein it was alleged that Amit Kumar Agarwal amongst others was involved in the laundering of ill-gotten money of Hemant Soren, Chief Minister, Jharkhand and others through various shell companies.

Another PIL WP was filed on 16 February 2022 against Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Pooja Singhal relating to a mining lease acquired by Hemant Soren, CM cum Minister of the Department of Mines and Industries (he was also the forest Minister and he obtained Environment clearance for the new lease).



The document reads that during further enquiry High Court clubbed both the petitions together and an active hearing was going on in both the PILs.

In the month of March 2022, an attempt was made by Amit Kumar Agarwal through the then DC, Ranchi to influence Rajeev Kumar in connection with the PILs. Amit Kumar Agarwal filed a complaint in July 2022 at Hare Street Police Station against Rajeev Kumar and Shiv Shankar Sharma for illegally demanding a bribe amount of Rs 10 Crore and for extorting the same for dismissing the PIL.

Amit Kumar Agarwal called Rajeev Kumar from Ranchi to Kolkata, first on 13 July 2022 and then on July 31, 2022, through one of his known Sonu Agarwal and induced him for taking money for getting the PIL dismissed. The conversations between Amit Kumar Agarwal and Rajeev Kumar on both occasions were recorded by Amit Kumar Agarwal. He handed over Rs 50 Lacs to Rajeev Kumar and got him trapped by the Kolkata Police.

The enquiry further revealed that the information provided by Amit Agarwal to Hare Street PS was false and the bribe was given to Rajeev Kumar by alluring him with the intention to interfere with the judicial process. Contrary to the allegation made in the complaint to the Hare Street PS, it was Amit Kumar Agarwal who called Rajeev Kumar to Kolkata through Sonu Agarwal and offered him money.

Further, the conversation recorded by Amit Kumar Agarwal also does not reveal any threat of extortion from Rajeev Kumar or claim to stop Income Tax Agency from conducting any raid.

Amit Kumar Agarwal had called Rajeev Kumar to Kolkata and offered and gave him Rs 50 lacs to induce a public servant to get the PIL dismissed.

The enquiry has revealed that prima facie offence under relevant sections of IPC, PC Act etc is made out. Therefore, a case was registered. (ANI)

