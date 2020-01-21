New Delhi [India], Jan 21 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday booked Frost International Limited and its directors Uday Desai and Sujay Desai for allegedly cheating 14 banks.
The duo had cheated the banks to the tune of Rs 4,061.95 crore.
The Look Out Circulars (LoC) was earlier issued against the accused, including the Directors and Guarantors, to prevent them from leaving the country. (ANI)
CBI books directors of Frost International Limited in bank fraud case
ANI | Updated: Jan 21, 2020 17:05 IST
