CBI books NSE chiefs and private company's top brass for phone tapping

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation registered a case against a private company based at New Delhi.

The case has been filed against the company's then Directors and other officials and four officials of National Stock Exchange (NSE) Mumbai including the then MD, DMD, Executive Vice President, Head (Premises) and other unknown persons on a reference from Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in connection with alleged illegal interception of telephones, informed the officials on Friday.

The collusion was carried out by NSE's top management and the said private company between 2009-2017.

It was alleged that from 2009 to 2017 then MD, then DMD, then Executive Vice President and then Head (Premises) of NSE and said private company conspired to illegally intercept the telephones of NSE employees.



In furtherance of this conspiracy, the said private company was allegedly engaged in the guise of conducting a 'Periodic Study of Cyber Vulnerabilities' at NSE.

It was further alleged that top officials of NSE issued Agreement / Work Orders in favour of said private company and illegally intercepted the phone calls of its employees by installing machine/s, in contravention of provisions under Indian Telegraph Act.

"No permission for this activity was taken from the Competent Authority as provided U/s 5 of the Indian Telegraph Act. No consent of the employees of NSE was also taken in this matter. It was also alleged that the transcripts of these calls were provided by said private company and received by the senior officials of NSE. An amount of Rs. 4.45 crore (approx.) was allegedly paid to said private company for this activity," read an official statement by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Searches are being conducted today at 18 premises of the accused including at Mumbai, Pune, Kota, Lucknow and Delhi/NCR etc.

Further investigations in the matter are underway. (ANI)

