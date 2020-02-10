CBI books unknown person for impersonating as Principal Advisor to PM

New Delhi [India], Feb 10 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against an unknown person in connection with "subject impersonation by someone as Principal Advisor to Prime Minister".

Aman Sharma, Administrator, Mahe Region Pondicherry, had earlier received a call from an unknown person, who named himself as PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, and asked some favour saying that his daughter is studying in JIPMER, Pondicherry.

CBI has registered a case under Sections 120-B, 419 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)

