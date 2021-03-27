CBI books YSRCP MP based on compliant of Chennai SBI DGM

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 26 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a First Information Report (FIR) on Narasapuram MP Kanumuru Raghu Ramakrishna Raju, based on a complaint of Chennai SBI SAMB branch Deputy General Manager S Ravichandran.

The DGP alleged that Ind-Barath Power Gencom Ltd and its directors have indulged in conspiracy and committed the acts of cheating, forgery including valuable securities, used forged documents as genuine, criminal misconduct, diverted and siphoned off the bank's funds and cheated the lending banks to the tune of Rs 237.84 crore.



Raju and his family member Rama Devi are both directors in the company along with others including Indira Priyadarshini.

All of the directors are mentioned as accused in the FIR registered by the investigating agency.

Raju, who is Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) MP had won from the Narasapuram constituency but now has been rebelling against the party for the past few months. (ANI)

