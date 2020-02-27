CBI brings back Aman Lohia, his minor daughter to India from UAE

New Delhi [India], Feb 27 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday brought back the accused Aman Lohia and his minor daughter to India from UAE (Dubai).

As per Delhi High Court order, CBI had registered a case against Aman Lohia for allegedly kidnapping his minor daughter from the guardianship of Kiran Lohia (mother of the minor).

In December last year, the investigative agency had conducted searches at the residence of Aman Lohia, who allegedly kidnapped his minor daughter over a custody battle.

The CBI had searched the residence of Aman and his father Ajay Prakash Lohia in Delhi's Vasant Vihar area and their offices in Kolkata. The CBI had taken over the case from Delhi Police on September 11, 2019.

The agency had registered a case against Aman Lohia and others under Sections 120b (criminal conspiracy), 361 (kidnapping from lawful guardianship), 363 (kidnapping), 365 (Kidnapping with intent to wrongfully confine person) of Indian penal Code (IPC). (ANI)

