CBI charge sheet against 8 accused in Yogish Gowda murder case

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a charge sheet against eight accused in a case related to the alleged murder of Yogish Gowda, a member of the Dharwad Zilla Panchayath in Karnataka in front of a gym in Sapthapura in Dharwad in 2016.

"The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed a charge sheet before the Principal CJ (Jr. Dn.) JMFC Court, Dharwad against eight accused (resident of Districts Dharwad, Ramanagara, Mandya, Kodagu and Bangalore City) in a case related to the alleged murder of Yogish Gowda," the CBI said.

The investigating agency had registered the case and taken over the investigation on September 24, 2019, based on the notifications of the Karnataka government and the Central government.

"The case was earlier registered by local police vide Cr No. 135/2016 at Sub-Urban Police Station, Dharwad, on the allegations of the murder of Shri. Yogish Gowda on 15.06.2016. The local police filed the final report on 09.09.2016 before the jurisdictional court, charge sheeting six accused persons (all residents of Dharwad)," a CBI release said.

After taking over the investigation, CBI had arrested 8 accused, out of which seven are presently in the judicial custody while one is on bail.

"CBI investigation revealed that the accused allegedly came to Dharwad on two occasions in June 2016 and with the support of other accused allegedly planned the murder of Yogish Gowda. These accused fled after the commission of the crime. Further investigation into the role of the other accused and larger conspiracy, in this case, is continuing on a day to day basis," the CBI said. (ANI)

