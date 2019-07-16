CBI chargesheets Atiq Ahmed's close aide in extortion case

New Delhi (India), July 16 (ANI): Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a charge sheet against Zaffar Ullah, a close aide of former Samajwadi Party (SP) Member of Parliament and gangster Atiq Ahmed, in connection with the extortion and kidnapping of a Lucknow-based businessman.

Last month, CBI had registered a case against Ahmed and 17 others on the allegations of kidnapping and assaulting real estate dealer Mohit Jaiswal in December last year.

On April 23, the Supreme Court had directed the CBI to investigate the case.

Jaiswal was allegedly kidnapped from Lucknow and taken to the prison where he was assaulted by jailed don Ahmed and his aides. He was even forced to transfer his business to them.

On June 2, Ahmed was transferred to Ahmadabad jail from Nain central Jail in Prayagraj. The top court bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, had ordered Ahmed's transfer (ANI)

