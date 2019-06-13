CBI chargesheets Virendra Dev Dixit in rape, criminal intimidation case

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): The CBI on Thursday filed a charge sheet in the Rouse Avenue special court here against absconding self-styled godman Virendra Dev Dixit for allegedly raping a minor at his ashrams in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi in 1999.

As per a CBI official, the investigation agency, in its charge sheet, has pressed stringent charges of rape and criminal intimidation on Dixit, who is absconding.

The central probe agency has also announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh on him, the officials said.

The CBI has alleged that Dixit, being the head and spiritual leader of Adhyatmik Vishwa Vidyalaya, now changed to Adhyatmik Vidyalaya, was in a position to control and dominate the complainant--a minor girl at that time. He raped her repeatedly in May-June 1999 at his ashrams in Uttar Pradesh's Kampil and Delhi's Vijay Vihar, it said.

Dixit had allegedly threatened the survivor to "cause injury to her reputation" and also issued "life threats" to her family, the agency alleged. (ANI)

