Updated: Nov 05, 2019 18:55 IST

Shiv Sena yet to give any proposal: Maharashtra BJP president...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): As the tussle between BJP and Shiv Sena over the formation of a new government in Maharashtra continues, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil on Tuesday said that Shiv Sena is yet to give any proposal and that BJP's doors are "always open" for them.