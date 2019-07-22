CBI conducts raids at 11 places in WB, Bihar, Tripura, Delhi in chit fund case

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday conducted searches at 11 different places in West Bengal, Bihar, Tripura and Delhi as part of its ongoing probe into a chit fund case.

The searches were carried out in the district of North 24 Parganas in West Bengal, Patna and Agartala besides Delhi.

During the searches, incriminating documents were seized, a CBI statement said.

The raids were carried out in connection with the case registered against Partha Chakraborti and others of Chakra Infrastructure Ltd over allegations of cheating people to the tune of Rs 87 crore.

"It was alleged that the accused persons collected huge amounts as deposits from the public on assurance to repay the amounts with a high rate of interest. But, the accused persons did not repay and closed down the offices and thereby cheated the investors and misappropriated the public money invested by depositors," the agency said. (ANI)

