CBI conducts raids at 30 locations in J-K Police SI recruitment scam

New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday conducted raids at 30 locations in Jammu and Kashmir and Bangalore in alleged irregularities in the recruitment of Sub-Inspector in J-K police.

J-K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha had ordered an inquiry into the irregularities in the selection of police sub-inspectors. Later, he recommended a CBI probe into the matter.

A senior CBI official informed that raids were conducted at 28 locations in Jammu, one at Srinagar and at a house in Bangalore.

Dr Karnail Singh, Medical Officer in Border Security Force has been named as a key conspirator along with officials of the J-K service selection board in the FIR, he added.



The alleged irregularities surfaced after significant candidates of a coaching institute in Jammu had made it to the merit list.

The agency that conducted the online examination has also been named in the FIR. There are a total of 33 accused in the FIR registered by the CBI.

The case is under investigation.

