CBI conducts raids at 9 places in Delhi-Noida, Ghaziabad

New Delhi (India), June 22 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted raids at nine places in Delhi-Noida and Ghaziabad on Friday late night in connection with alleged kickbacks in the arms deal, pertaining to fugitive arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari.

The investigating agency has alleged that kickbacks to the tune of Rs 339 crore were paid in the deal.

The CBI on Saturday registered a case against unknown officials of the Indian Air Force, Ministry of Defence, arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari and Switzerland-based Pilatus Aircraft Limited for alleged irregularities in the procurement of 75 basic trainer aircraft in 2009.

The premier probe agency has flagged Swiss-based company as an accused in the Rs 339 crore contract for 75 basic trainer aircraft from Switzerland signed in 2009, citing irregularities and incorrect price calculation. (ANI)

