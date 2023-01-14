CBI conducts raids at office of Manish Sisodia

New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raids are underway at the office of AAP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Delhi Secretariat on Saturday.

"Today again CBI has reached my office. They are welcome. They raided my house, raided my office, searched my locker, and even searched my village. Nothing has been found against me and nothing will be found because I have not done anything wrong. Sincerely worked for the education of the children of Delhi," tweeted Sisodia in Hindi.

Last year in August, the CBI conducted a search operation at Sisodia's Punjab National Bank locker in connection with Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 money laundering case, where according to him the CBI had found nothing.

Several raids were also conducted at 21 places in Delhi and the National Capital Region including the residence of Sisodia and the premises of four public servants last year, according to a CBI official. The official said that raids were conducted in locations across 7 states.

The probe was done after taking into account a report forwarded by the Chief Secretary to Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena recommending a CBI investigation into the matter.

The excise policy was passed in Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi Cabinet in the middle of the deadly Delta Covid-19 pandemic in 2021. The Delhi government's version is that the policy was formulated to ensure the generation of optimum revenue, and eradicate the sale of spurious liquor or non-duty paid liquor in Delhi, besides improving user experience.

Following LG's recommendation, the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Delhi Police's Economic Offence Wing (EOW) issued a notice to Delhi's Excise Commissioner asking him to provide all documents relating to the award of liquor licenses under the new excise policy. (ANI)