CBI conducts searches at 23 places in Ponzi scheme

New Delhi [India], Feb 6 (ANI): Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has conducted searches at 23 different places in a multilevel marketing and Ponzi scheme in three states.

Twenty places were searched in West Bengal, two in Chhattisgarh and one in Tripura. CBI has also seized incriminating documents.

The case was registered on October 30, 2018, against a company, its chairman, vice chairman, CMD, executive director and the director. The case was registered in compliance with the order of the Supreme Court.

The accused collected fund and deposited unauthorisedly from the public on the false promise of high returns. (ANI)

