CBI conducts searches at premises of DJB and NBCC officials, huge amount of cash and gold recovered

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday registered a case against senior officials employed in the Delhi Jal Board and the former General Manager of National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) for alleged conspiracy to provide undue favour to a private company.

The accused named in the FIR were identified as Jagdish Kumar Arora, the then Chief Engineer (WW), P.K. Gupta, the then SE (WW)-II, Sushil Kumar Goel, the then Executive Engineer (E&M), Ashok Sharma, the then AE (E&M) and Ranjit Kumar, the then AAO. They all were employed in Delhi Jal Board.

The other accused were identified as DK Mittal, the then General Manager, NBCC (India) Limited, Sadhan Kumar, Project Executive, NBCC (India) Limited, M/s NKG Infrastructure Limited and Unknown public servants and Private persons.

Earlier, a Preliminary Enquiry was conducted. It was alleged that the accused had entered into a conspiracy to provide undue favour to said private company and had made it technically eligible (which was otherwise not allegedly eligible).

It was further alleged that a tender NIT 22 was issued in December 2017 for the Supply, Installation, Testing and Commissioning (SITC) of Electromagnetic Flow Meters and corresponding O&M operations for five years of Delhi Jal Board.



It was also alleged that due to conspiracy of the accused with a said private company and false certificates and fabricated deviation statement issued by NBCC, the said private company qualified and bagged tender worth Rs 38,02,33,080 (approx).

Searches were conducted at 10 locations in Delhi/NCR at the premises of the accused which led to the recovery of incriminating documents and digital evidence.

Around Rs 1.5 crore cash, huge jewellery worth about Rs 1.2 crore (approximately), fixed deposits worth Rs 69 lakh and various property documents were also found from the residence of the General Manager, NBCC.

The CBI also said that more than 20 bank accounts have been found. They have also informed the Excise department after around 30 expensive liquor bottles were found during the searches.

Further investigations in the matter are underway. (ANI)

