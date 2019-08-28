Editor and Managing Director of Narada News Mathew Samuel talking to ANI on Wednesday. Photo/ANI
Editor and Managing Director of Narada News Mathew Samuel talking to ANI on Wednesday. Photo/ANI

CBI confronts TMC MP KD Singh with whistleblower Mathew Samuel in Narada sting case

By Ashoke Raj | Updated: Aug 28, 2019 19:04 IST

New Delhi, (India) August 28 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday interrogated Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP KD Singh in connection with Narada sting operation case along with whistleblower Mathew Samuel in Delhi headquarters for around two and half hours.
"The CBI wanted to confront KD Singh along with me. I told them everything and gave evidence. KD Singh facilitated me in various locations including Dubai and Singapore for the sting operations and I have all the evidence with me," Samuel told ANI.
A team of officers from the Kolkata bureau had come to Delhi specifically to interrogate the Rajya Sabha lawmaker KD Singh and editor and managing director of Narada News Mathew Samuel in connection with the case.
"Singh also directed me to target Abhishek Banerjee for a sting operation. I have shown his message to the CBI officials." Samuel added.
Investigators asked several questions to TMC MP KD Singh and Mathew Samuel regarding the sting operation, including who had funded the sting operations? How many and which leaders were chosen for the stings? Who edited and transcribed them? etc.
However, Singh has denied all the allegations against him in the cross-examination. The investigation agency has also recorded a video of today's cross-examination.
CBI sources have indicated that further interrogation of more suspect is required in this case including KD Singh is likely.
Samuel, who is the editor and managing director of Narada news portal had, in 2016, broadcast a sting video on his news portal. The video came to the fore just before the commencement of the state Assembly elections.
In the sting video, a number of TMC leaders, including MPs and ministers, were allegedly seen taking money on camera.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is probing the money trail in connection with the case. Several legislators and TMC leaders have been quizzed by the probe agencies so far. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 20:14 IST

