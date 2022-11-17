CBI court acquits Chhota Rajan, 3 others in 2009 double murder case

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 17 (ANI): A special CBI court in Mumbai has acquitted underworld don Chhota Rajan and three others in the 2009 double murder case of JJ Signal in Bhindi Bazaar.



In 2009, Asif Dadhi alias Chhote Miyan and Shakeel Modak of the Chhota Shakeel gang were shot dead.

Rajan was deported to India after being arrested in 2015 from Bali in Indonesia. Since then, he is lodged in Tihar jail in New Delhi.

In 2018, Rajan was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of journalist J Dey in 2011. (ANI)

