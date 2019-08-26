CBI court extends CBI remand of Chidambaram for 4 days

New Delhi (India), Aug 26 (ANI): A Special court on Monday extended the CBI remand of former finance minister P Chidambaram by 4 days in connection with INX Media case after the agency said it has to "unravel the larger conspiracy".

CBI had sought an extension of 5 days custody for Chidambaram when it produced him in the court today.

"We need further 5 days to unravel the larger conspiracy," said Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on behalf of the prosecution.

Senior counsel Kapil Sibal, arguing on behalf of P Chidambaram, said: "CBI is seeking further remand by saying larger conspiracy but in remand paper, a larger conspiracy is not mentioned."

He said this method of seeking remand and then carrying out investigation in this fashion is not right.

The Delhi High Court had rejected Chidambaram's pre-arrest bail in cases related to INX Media scam on August 20, subsequent to which he was arrested and sent to CBI's custody by a trial court for four days, ending today.

On the other hand, the Supreme Court on Monday extended the protection granted to senior Congress leader from ED arrest for a day in connection with the INX Media case. The apex court will continue hearing the arguments on anticipatory bail plea of on Tuesday.

The apex court had on August 23 granted Chidambaram interim protection from arrest till today in connection with the money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

In 2017, the CBI had registered an FIR alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when Chidambaram was the Union finance minister. Following the FIR filed by CBI, ED had filed a case of money laundering against him. (ANI)

