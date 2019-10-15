CBI Court extends DK Shivakumar's judicial custody till October 25

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): A CBI court on Tuesday extended Congress leader DK Shivakumar's judicial custody till October 25 in connection with a money laundering case being probed by Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Advocate Amit Mahajan appearing for Enforcement Directorate informed the CBI Court that DK Shivakumar's regular bail plea is pending before the Delhi High Court.

Shivakumar's counsel alleged that unequal treatment is being meted out for him by jail authorities. The counsel informed the Court that while everybody else has been given a chair, Shivakumar has not been given one due to which he is facing back problems.

The Congress leader was arrested by the agency on September 3 and was sent to judicial custody in Tihar jail on September 17. Prior to that, he was in ED's custody for 14 days.

He was produced before the court today on the culmination of his remand period.

The money laundering case was registered against him by the ED in September last year, based on a complaint filed by the Income Tax department, alleging tax evasion and hawala transactions running into crores. (ANI)

