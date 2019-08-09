CBI court grants bail to two accused in NPCC project bribe case

New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): A special CBI court on Friday granted bail to two accused in an alleged bribe case pertaining to an alleged bribery case pertaining to contracts awarded by National Projects Construction Corporation Limited.

The Central Bureau of Investigation had initiated investigation against 7 persons including some public servants in connection with the case.

Director of Gautam Construction Private Limited Bindo Singhi and his employee Ramesh Kumar have been arrested in the case but were granted bail today by CBI judge Sanjay Garg.

Both the accused were granted bail on furnishing personal bond of Rupees One lakh each with one surety of the same amount.

Court also directed them to not to leave the country without prior permission and should be available to join the investigation when required.

The case is regarding bribe amounting to Rs 25 lakh for processing and passing of bills for contracts awarded by National Projects Construction Corporation Ltd.

Searches were conducted at the premises of accused public servants, middleman and other individuals at 18 locations in Delhi, Silchar, Jalpaiguri, Guwahati, and Gwalior. (ANI)

